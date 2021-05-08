Why WWE Is Doing A “Throwback” Edition Of SmackDown

WWE has been hyping up tonight’s edition of Smackdown as a special “throwback” edition of the show.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about why the “throwback” show is being done:

“That’s part of a tie-in with a NASCAR race on FOX with a similar theme so that’s where it came from. So this appears to have been a FOX directive.”

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro was announced for the “throwback” Smackdown: