Exclusive: Will Ospreay Discusses Working With Alex Shelley For The Impact World Championship

IMPACT Wrestling held its big Press Pass event live on Facebook, featuring Will Ospreay, this past Thursday, October 19th.

PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@Scott44Mitchell) attended the Press Pass and spoke with Will Ospreay.

The Press Pass covered a preview of Ospreay’s match with “Speedball” Mike Bailey at Bound For Glory this Saturday, October 21. Ospreay will battle Josh Alexander the following day in a Bound For Glory Fallout match that will air later that week. Ospreay also spoke about his upcoming match with Eddie Edwards one week later at Turning Point in Newcastle, as a part of the upcoming IMPACT UK Tour, and so much more.

You spoke a little earlier on in the Press Pass about how you want to win gold somewhere. What are your thoughts on potentially challenging for the IMPACT World Championship and working with Alex Shelley one day?

“I’ve been a huge admirer of Shelley for God knows how long. I remember I used to be in a tag team with AEW’s Kip Sabian when we were backyarding. We would model ourselves after the Motor City Machine Guns. We are completely inspired by everything that Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin have done, and to see how Shelley getting his flowers and being a World Champion front and center where he should have been for such a long time, is incredible. The fact that I’ve never crossed paths with Shelley is something that’s truly mind-blowing. So, if that opportunity were to come about, to do Shelley vs. Ospreay, I would love nothing more than to test myself against somebody that I hold to a very high standard.”