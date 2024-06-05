Will Ospreay Doesn’t Feel Right Using The Storm Driver 91 After Hurting Bryan Danielson

AEW International Champion Will Ospreay recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he feels uneasy about using the Storm Driver 91 move after witnessing the injury scare with Bryan Danielson.

Ospreay wrote, “I think the same amount of times Misawa used the TD91 in his entire career, I’ve either hit the same amount or about to approach.

It’s such a dangerous move that I was just spamming it and that’s when something can go wrong.

Bryan got extremely lucky that he got clear within 2-3 weeks but in those minutes during Dynasty, I’ve never felt more sick in my entire life that I hurt someone I really look up too.

In comparison to the Hidden Blade, it’s a strike. You can protect yourself if the opponent is able to cover up but the TD91 there is no way to protect yourself which is why it’s been banned in American TV wrestling since its inception.

Wrestling is wrestling aye it’s a full contact but I just don’t feel right tempting this move anymore.

Other lads can do it, but just through my eyes, I don’t wanna put anyone through that again.”

You can check out Ospreay’s post below.