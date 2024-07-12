Will Ospreay Issues A Statement Apologizing For His Promo On AEW Dynamite

This past Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay cut an interesting promo on top company star MJF by referencing the bidding war of 2024 and how it did not go the former AEW World Champion’s way, noting that MJF had signed a new lucrative deal with the company.

Ospreay took to his official Twitter (X) account to apologize for the comments he made on MJF during his promo.

Ospreay wrote, “Alright guys, realised I made a mistake during my comments last night on Dynamite.” “I’ll do better next time under a lot of stress personally [and] wasn’t really focusing on my wording [and] result didn’t add up. No excuses when the red light is on. Next week I’ll knock it out the park.”

Ospreay is set to defend his International Title against MJF on next week’s historic 250th episode of AEW Dynamite from Little Rock, Arkansas.

You can check out Ospreay’s post below.