Will Ospreay Received A Lot Of Backstage Praise Following AEW Revolution Match

In preparation for Wednesday’s Dynamite rebrand, AEW’s first pay-per-view event of the year, Revolution, was a major show for the promotion. It also included Sting’s retirement match.

In the main event, AEW Tag Team Champions Sting & Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team Match to retain their titles, while World Champion Samoa Joe retained his title over Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page in a triple threat match.

Will Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita in his first AEW match as a full-time contracted talent. Despite having worked a few matches while under contract with NJPW, he drew a lot of attention backstage at the show.

In a Wrestling Observer Daily Update, Dave Meltzer stated that “another big thing noted to us was the reaction of the stars from the past to Will Ospreay, and the match with Konosuke Takeshita” as many people there who had been in the business for decades had never seen Ospreay work. It was added, “They couldn’t believe how good he was.”

Many former wrestlers attended the show to support Sting.

Ospreay is set to work with Kyle Fletcher on Dynamite this week.