Will Ospreay Responds To CM Punk Interview

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As previously reported, CM Punk did an interview and talked about scenarios where he would potentially return to the ring:

“For people I haven’t ever wrestled before, I think Will Ospreay, I would listen to your idea.”

Will Ospreay responded and mentioned January 4th which is the date of NJPW’s WrestleKingdom event:

