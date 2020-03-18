Will Ospreay Responds To CM Punk Interview

As previously reported, CM Punk did an interview and talked about scenarios where he would potentially return to the ring:
“For people I haven’t ever wrestled before, I think Will Ospreay, I would listen to your idea.”
Will Ospreay responded and mentioned January 4th which is the date of NJPW’s WrestleKingdom event:
Just an idea & because we could all use something to focus on to get us through this hard time right now.
Save January 4th & get some reps in.
Help the business move forward instead of being a “spoke on the wheel”
This might be click bait. But a Great White just bit.@CMPunk https://t.co/53TIKpUaZc
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) March 18, 2020