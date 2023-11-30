Will Ospreay Says Tony Khan Has Genuinely Changed His Life

AEW star Will Ospreay recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including Tony Khan respected his decision of finishing things up in Japan.

Ospreay said, “At the time, Tony asked what I was interested in doing next in my career. I said my focus was on Japan, and he respected that. I’ll always remember how he respected how I felt. I also need to mention that night was the only singles match I’ve ever wrestled against PAC–that’s something I want to throw out there so we can run it back and put it to rest between us.”

Ospreay also talked about how Tony Khan genuinely changed his life and in return, he will deliver the best matches of his career.

“People need to remember this–since then, I’ve built a trust and respect with Tony. That’s very important to me. When Tony had me work matches for AEW, like I did this summer at All In at Wembley Stadium, he didn’t have to do that. He trusted me. That meant the world to me. Now that I’m coming to AEW, I trust him with the aura of Will Ospreay and the character of Will Ospreay. Tony Khan has genuinely changed my life. In return, I am going to deliver the best matches I can deliver.”