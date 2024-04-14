Will Ospreay Talks About Needing Someone Read Out His AEW Contract For Him

AEW star Will Ospreay discussed difficulties in his personal life outside of wrestling while making an appearance on the Hey! (EW) YouTube show.

“In the school system, I didn’t find out a lot about myself until after I left. So I wasn’t afforded any of the extra time. There were so many things in my education that I really needed help on and I didn’t get that help and it’s not just me, it’s a a wide bunch of people.

So finding out all this about myself, I just want to show people that like, you know, like, yeah, I’ve got autism. I have ADHD as well. I’m super dyslexic. I can’t read. I had to have someone read my contract out for me. So like, it’s super embarrassing, man. It really is. But like, I feel like I’ve got to the point where I am because of all these things that make me who I am and I want to inspire people. So like, a lot of people don’t take risks on people that do have autism around my area. I would like to hope that seeing me doing this stuff, it does inspire other people.”



(quote courtesy of Corey Brennan)