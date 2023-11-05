Will Ospreay Teases WWE World Title Match Against Seth Rollins, Rollins Reacts

Will Ospreay is under contract with NJPW until February 2024, and his future in wrestling has been speculated about.

Ospreay recently commented on the possibility of signing with WWE.

WWE’s official Twitter/X shared a graphic depicting Seth Rollins retaining the World Heavyweight Championship at the 2023 Crown Jewel PLE. Ospreay commented with the eyes emoji, and Rollins responded with “The water is warm.”

F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer noted the following about the tease:

“I would not say anything is definite with Ospreay, but people who think that it’s a guarantee it’s AEW, just put it this way, WWE is absolutely in the picture. I’ve said this before, but WWE is in the picture, AEW is in the picture, it’s whoever’s going to give him the best offer, and he’s going to go for both sides.”