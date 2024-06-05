Will Ospreay To Miss Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW airs a new episode of Dynamite tonight on TBS from Loveland, Colorado, as the promotion builds to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event with NJPW on Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY.

The promotion has announced a few things for the show, including MJF’s return following his surprise appearance at Double or Nothing, where he laid out Adam Cole and confirmed he signed a new deal with AEW. There will also be a “TV Time with Chris Jericho” segment.

Three bouts have been announced for the show: Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta) vs. Volador Jr., Magnus, Rugido, and Esfinge, Saraya vs. Mariah May, and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland defending against Roderick Strong.

One star, Will Ospreay, will not appear on the show. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Ospreay is taking the week off after working a brutal schedule last week that included Double or Nothing, Dynamite, and Collision.

Ospreay is expected to return next week and prepare for his title match against Strickland at Forbidden Door.