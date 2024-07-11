Will Ospreay vs. MJF Title Match Set For 250th Episode Of AEW Dynamite On 7/17

Little Rock, Arkansas, get ready!

All Elite Wrestling is bringing a big championship main event to the market next week.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, it was announced that next week’s special 250th episode of the show in Little Rock, AR. will feature an AEW International Championship.

Will Ospreay will put his AEW International title on-the-line against MJF.

