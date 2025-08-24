Willow Nightingale Set To Debut For Pro Wrestling EVE In November

Willow Nightingale
Willow Nightingale

Pro Wrestling EVE has announced that AEW star Willow Nightingale will debut for the company at their Epic Encounters event on Friday, November 7.

Currently, her opponent has not been revealed for the show.

