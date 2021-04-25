Woman Makes Claims About Mark Carrano, Former WWE Star Responds

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano was reportedly fired after recently released star Mickie James shared a photo of her belongings from the company that were sent to her in a trash bag.

A woman named Deborah Simmons, who is allegedly the ex-girlfriend of Carrano, sent out several negative tweets about him. Simmons ended up making her account private but here are some of the tweets that were written…

“Hey @WWE Mark Carrano stores belts that he stole from WWE under the bed in the guest bedroom at his West Haven home. @TripleH @StephMcMahon.”

“It’s one thing to emotionally abuse and torment humans who can stand up and walk away, but to abuse a helpless animal, that’s a whole other level of unacceptable. But Mark Carrano tried to kill his exes cat.”

“Mark Carrano once told me that everyone working in TR at WWE was a moron which is why he couldn’t take a real vacation, he said he had no one to cover for him. I stuck up for the people even though I didn’t know any of them at the time.”

“One time Mark Carrano yelled at me because I didn’t answer my phone when he called. I WAS AT A FUNERAL!!!”

“Mark Carrano would introduce me to everyone as his fiancé. Which would make me uncomfortable because marriage isn’t my thing.”

“Mark Carrano enjoyed putting me in sticky situations so he could swoop in at the last minute to try and be my knight in shining armour. What it resulted in is many many head games that left me confused and wondering what the heck?”

Former WWE star Nick Dinsmore (Eugene) responded to Simmons:

But I think he is a c*nt — Eugene Nick Dinsmore (@UGeneDinsmore) April 24, 2021

I think it might just be the tip of the iceberg of creepiness — Eugene Nick Dinsmore (@UGeneDinsmore) April 24, 2021