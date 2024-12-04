WrestleCade 2024 Draws Record-Breaking 20,000+ Fans In Winston-Salem, N.C.

Featured below is an official press release that was sent out on Wednesday morning to announce a new record of 20,131 fans for WrestleCade 2024:

WrestleCade Weekend Sets New Attendance Record

Fan-Favorite Wrestling Convention Draws Thousands to Winston-Salem for Unforgettable Matches, Meet-and-Greets, and Special Events.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Dec. 3, 2024 – PRLog — It was announced today that WrestleCade Weekend set a new attendance record of an estimated 20,131, as fans from around the world filled the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“On behalf of everyone at the Benton Convention Center, we congratulate WrestleCade on their historic achievement,” said Food and Beverage Director Michael Schroeder from the Benton Convention Center. “WrestleCade Weekend was an incredible event and we look forward to hosting it again in 2025.

“We are excited that we made history with this years WrestleCade Weekend, further cementing its place as one of the top events of its kind in the world,” said co-owner of WrestleCade Entertainment Tracy Myers. “We thank our loyal supporters, the city of Winston-Salem and the Benton Convention Center for their incredible support the past 14 years.”

WrestleCade Weekend is one of the largest independent 3-day professional wrestling conventions in the world. The 2025 edition takes place Friday, November 28 through Sunday, November 30. Ticket information will be released later this year at https://www.wrestlecade.com/