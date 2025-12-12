WrestleCon Reveals First Guests For 2026 Convention

WrestleCon has announced that The Dudley Boyz—WWE Hall of Famers Bubba Ray Dudley, D-Von Dudley, and Spike Dudley—will be among the guests at their 2026 convention during WrestleMania 42 weekend. Additionally, WWE legends Don Muraco and Sgt. Slaughter, along with TNA star Indi Hartwell, are also confirmed to appear.

The 2026 convention will take place from April 16th to 19th at the Horseshoe in Las Vegas, Nevada. WrestleCon is partnering with The Collective for this year’s event. Tickets for the convention are now available through the provided link.

WrestleCon has been hosting conventions during WrestleMania weekend since 2013 and also organizes a yearly Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow.

Full weekend tickets now available, two great options. The 4 Day Fast Pass, which was our most requested feature from our feedback, is very limited in QTY. Single day tickets will go on sale in March. Tickets now available at https://t.co/xgAfPmCr5i pic.twitter.com/p4lDyuA7h1 — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) December 8, 2025

Our first guest announcement for Vegas 2026 is a first timer to Wrestlecon. All the way from Hawaii, welcome Don Muraco to Vegas courtesy of GW Promotions. pic.twitter.com/BmAFEu7uFc — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) December 8, 2025

Get the tables! For the first time ever at Wrestlecon, the trio of Bully Ray, Devon, and Spike will be together for photos and autographs. pic.twitter.com/l5WhBL7lwy — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) December 9, 2025

Welcome Indi Hartwell to Vegas. She is currently scheduled to meet/greet on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. pic.twitter.com/5xccm6pmgn — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) December 10, 2025