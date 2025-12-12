WrestleCon Reveals First Guests For 2026 Convention

WrestleCon has announced that The Dudley Boyz—WWE Hall of Famers Bubba Ray Dudley, D-Von Dudley, and Spike Dudley—will be among the guests at their 2026 convention during WrestleMania 42 weekend. Additionally, WWE legends Don Muraco and Sgt. Slaughter, along with TNA star Indi Hartwell, are also confirmed to appear.
The 2026 convention will take place from April 16th to 19th at the Horseshoe in Las Vegas, Nevada. WrestleCon is partnering with The Collective for this year’s event. Tickets for the convention are now available through the provided link.
WrestleCon has been hosting conventions during WrestleMania weekend since 2013 and also organizes a yearly Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow.