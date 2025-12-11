Rumor Killer On Reports Of Pro Wrestling Veteran David Sahadi Passing Away

According to PWInsider.com, there has been significant fan speculation regarding the passing of former WWE and TNA talent David Sahadi, following a post made on his Instagram stories. However, this speculation is unfounded.

The report indicates that the post, which seems to relate to a feature on Jeff Jarrett, includes Jarrett speaking about Sahadi in the past tense. He describes Sahadi in an eulogistic manner, which has contributed to the misunderstanding.

It was further clarified that the post was actually a test piece for Sahadi’s social media, intended for a potential book.

The book would feature comments that someone might typically make about a person before they pass away. Importantly, the report confirms that David Sahadi is alive and well and is currently working as a producer for Real American Freestyle Wrestling.

The post reads, “David Sahadi wasn’t just the man behind the camera — he was the heartbeat behind the myth. He made wrestling look like a legend and made those of us in it believe we were worthy of the tale. David saw emotion before it happened, captured it before we could name it, and turned moments into memories that outlived the roar.

We dreamed big, argued big, and believed big — because he did. He loved this industry not for the lights, but for the humanity inside the fight. Passion. Loss. Triumph. Redemption. If heavens [sic] got an enterence video — it’s about to look a whole lot better.

— J.J., Epitaphs… coming soon.”