AJPW Real World Tag League Night 7 Results – December 7, 2025

6 Man Tag Team Match

Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi, Ryo Inoue & Shota Kofuji defeated AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champion Takashi Yoshida, Jack Kennedy & Hiroki Murase via Buzzsaw Kick on Kennedy (9:08)

Tag Team Match

Yuma Anzai & Jun Saito defeated Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Davey Boy Smith Jr via Shutdown Suplex on Miyahara (14:11)

Block A Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League

AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champions Hokuto Gun (Hokuto Gun & Kumaarashi) (4) defeated Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato (2) via Diving Senton on Tamura (11:12)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League

World Tag Team Champions Havoc (Odyssey & Xyon) (10) defeated Naoya Nomura & Ryuki Honda (6) via Diving Headbutt on Honda (11:19)

Non Title Block A Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League

All Asia Tag Team Champions Seiki Yoshioka & Musashi (4) defeated Kengo Mashimo & Hideki Suzuki (6) via Casadora on Suzuki (12:05)

Block A Match Of The 2025 Real World Tag League

Ren Ayabe & Talos (8) defeated Havoc (Gaora Television Champion Shotaro Ashino & Go Shiozaki) (6) via Death Roulette on Ashino (18:00)

Final Standings After Night 7

Block A

1st Place- Ren Ayabe & Talos (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- Havoc & Kengo Mashimo & Hideki Suzuki (6 Points) (3-2)

3rd Place- AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champions Hokuto Gun & All Asia Tag Team Champions Seiki Yoshioka & Musashi (4 Points) (2-3)

Last Place- Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato (2 Points) (1-4)

Block B

1st Place- World Tag Team Champions Havoc (10 Points) (5-0)

2nd Place- Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Davey Boy Smith Jr (8 Points) (4-1)

3rd Place- Naoya Nomura & Ryuki Honda (6 Points) (3-2)

4th Place- Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising Hayato (4 Points) (2-3)

5th Place- AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champion Takashi Yoshida & Kuroshio Tokyo Japan (2 Points) (1-4)

Last Place- The Yumas (0 Points) (0-5)