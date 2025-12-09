Pro Wrestling Legend “Mr. Electricity” Steve Regal Passes Away

PWInsider.com has reported that pro wrestling legend Steve Regal (not to be confused with William Regal’s early persona) passed away on July 30.

This news had not been known within the wrestling community, as people had recently been looking to book him for conventions. Regal was known as “Mr. Electricity” during his career, which began in 1977 in Florida. He spent his early years bouncing around several territories to gain experience.

Regal is best known for his time in the AWA during the mid-1980s. After leaving the AWA, he joined Jim Crockett Promotions, where he performed similar roles to those he held in the AWA.

Regal later moved on to the WWF, where he typically played the role of enhancement talent. He made some appearances for the NWA and various local independent promotions until his retirement in 1996. Regal was also the son-in-law of legendary wrestler Wilbur Snyder.

At PWMania.com, we would like to extend our condolences to Steve Regal’s family, friends, and fans.