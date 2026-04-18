WrestleMania 42 Preview For Tonight (4/18/2026): Las Vegas, NV.

WrestleMania has arrived!
Night one of WrestleMania 42 goes down this evening from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.
Advertised for the April 18, 2026 show:
- * Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton (w/ Pat McAfee)
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend) (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella & Brie Bella) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria
* Gunther vs. Seth Rollins
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch
* Unsanctioned Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre (Airing on ESPN2)
* The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) & LA Knight vs. IShowSpeed & The Vision (Logan Paul & Austin Theory) (Airing on ESPN2)
* John Cena hosts
Join us here tonight for live WrestleMania 42 results.