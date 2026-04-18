Saturday, April 18, 2026
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WrestleMania 42 Preview For Tonight (4/18/2026): Las Vegas, NV.

By
Matt Boone
-
WWE WrestleMania 42
WWE WrestleMania 42

WrestleMania has arrived!

Night one of WrestleMania 42 goes down this evening from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Advertised for the April 18, 2026 show:

    * Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton (w/ Pat McAfee)
    * WWE Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan
    * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend) (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella & Brie Bella) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria
    * Gunther vs. Seth Rollins
    * WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch
    * Unsanctioned Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre (Airing on ESPN2)
    * The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) & LA Knight vs. IShowSpeed & The Vision (Logan Paul & Austin Theory) (Airing on ESPN2)
    * John Cena hosts

Join us here tonight for live WrestleMania 42 results.

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