WrestleMania 42 Preview For Tonight (4/18/2026): Las Vegas, NV.

WrestleMania has arrived!

Night one of WrestleMania 42 goes down this evening from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Advertised for the April 18, 2026 show:

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton (w/ Pat McAfee)

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend) (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella & Brie Bella) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

* Gunther vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch

* Unsanctioned Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre (Airing on ESPN2)

* The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) & LA Knight vs. IShowSpeed & The Vision (Logan Paul & Austin Theory) (Airing on ESPN2)

* John Cena hosts

Join us here tonight for live WrestleMania 42 results.