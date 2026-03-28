WrestleMania 42 Ticket Sales Increase Following WWE Discounts

WWE is set to hold its WrestleMania 42 premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Last week, the company celebrated Austin 3:16 Day by offering a 31.6% discount on tickets for its live events through June 2026, including WrestleMania 42. This strategy appears to have worked, as the promotion has sold nearly 2,000 tickets per night for the event.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE also provided a 25% discount on tickets for both nights of WrestleMania. Additionally, the company offered discounts on tickets for the go-home shows of RAW and SmackDown, as well as for the 2026 Hall of Fame ceremony, which is scheduled for Friday, April 17.

Meltzer noted that ticket sales for RAW, SmackDown, and the Hall of Fame ceremony currently stand at 7,305, 5,810, and 2,183, respectively. In the secondary market, the lowest ticket prices are $205 for Night One and $211 for Night Two, representing a 23.8% decrease from this time last year.

As of March 27, the company has sold 39,866 tickets for Night One and 41,330 for Night Two. While ticket sales are still 13.3% behind last year’s pace, there has been significant improvement following the two major sales events. Before these sales, ticket sales were down by 18%. WWE expects to draw a crowd of 50,000 or more for both nights.