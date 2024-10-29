Wrestling Promotion Reacts To WWE Announcing Launch Of New Indie Development Program

WWE announced the launch of a new indie wrestling development program on Tuesday morning. Wrestling promotion C*4 (Capital City Championship Combat) responded to the news via Twitter/X:

“The point of independent wrestling is for talent to discover themselves, and develop themselves. To grow. To learn. If you claim to be an independent but are bound to a billion dollar company, you’re not an independent.

If you’re a young trainee, there is no “fast track” to the big leagues. I know when you’re 19, 20, 21, etc it may feel like it is a “now or never” type situation to make a career in wrestling. Don’t rush yourself. Pride yourself on growing and traveling.

Take your early years to learn. Travel. Have experiences that are outside the box. The art of professional wrestling is not experienced in a one size fits all box. I wouldn’t want to promote shows and use talent that fit into a cookie cutter assembly line.

I *promise* any young kid out there, that shows potential – that spending 5-10 years making a name for themselves, developing & becoming confident in their own skin by traveling & working a variety of talents, is going to make you much more valuable than what school you pick.

I feel like I have some value in my opinion having done this for nearly two decades. But nobody I’ve seen gain success in wrestling did it by following a pre-determined path or taking an easy route.

Anyway, these are my immediate feelings…. Maybe there is more to come that will prove me wrong. But again, the talent I’ve seen succeed and reach that next level, didn’t achieve what they have because the path was an easy one to success. Make your own roads.”