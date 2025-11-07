Wrestling Veteran Says The Judgment Day Is Nearing The Level Of The Shield And Evolution

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including The Judgment Day, and he believes that the faction has nearly reached the levels of The Shield and Evolution.

Dreamer said, “I’m just — this is a total other subject, but look how powerful the Judgment Day faction has been for the WWE. It’s almost like Shield level, Evolution level because Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea [Ripley], Finn, Edge goodbye. Think of all the great [moments]. What that faction did when Damian Priest [left] it, what the faction did for when Rhea Ripley left, the addition of Liv.”

On the group’s rise to power:

“I’ll remember it like it’s yesterday. How many times are they going to keep losing? How many times are they going to keep losing? Look at them now, like you said, featured every week.”

