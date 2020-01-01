WWE 2019 End of The Year Statistics

Twitter account @WWEStats provided some statistics about WWE now that 2019 has come to an end:

#WWEStats2019: @WWERomanReigns ends 2019 with only ONE title opportunity all year – a DQ victory over @ShinsukeN with the IC Title on the line on #SmackDown in October. 2019 joins 2014 as the only years of Reigns' @WWE in-ring career in which he did not hold a championship. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) 31 December 2019

#WWEStats2019: This year marks the first time since 2001 that @JohnCena did not compete in a sanctioned @WWE Pay-Per-View match for the entire calendar year. (He did keep his streaks alive of having at least one match on both #Raw and #SmackDown.) — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) 31 December 2019

#WWEStats2019: Only 1 @WWE Superstar had a match on the first AND the last #RAW of 2019: @DMcIntyreWWE (Both @SashaBanksWWE & @BaronCorbinWWE had a match on the first Raw & the final #SmackDown of 2019, while @AndradeCienWWE had a match on the first SmackDown and the final Raw) — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) 31 December 2019

#WWEStats2019: In 2019, both @TrueKofi and @reymysterio completed the Men's @WWE Grand Slam. For Mysterio, his first Grand Slam eligible title was won back in 2002, while Kingston's first was in 2008. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) 31 December 2019

#WWEStats2019: Between the #RAW Women's, #SmackDown Women's, Women's Tag Team, #WWENXT Women's, #NXTUK Women's & 24/7 Titles, a total of 21 women reigned as champion in @WWE in 2019. The two women with 3 different title reigns in 2019 were @itsBayleyWWE & @MsCharlotteWWE. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) 31 December 2019

#WWEStats2019: @RonKillings enjoyed more than 25 title reigns this year (US & @WWE 24/7 Titles); the most championship reigns for any Superstar in a calendar year. Overall, R-Truth now has the most title reigns in a #WWE career, surpassing @EdgeRatedR's previous record of 31. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) 31 December 2019