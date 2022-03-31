WWE 2K22 Patch Update Addresses Issues With Creation Suite and Online Play

WWE 2K22 has been out for over three weeks and the team is still hard at work updating the game to address a number of issues.

Patch 1.07 was released for the game and has addressed different issues. Here are the notes:

PATCH UPDATE 1.07 – 03.28.22

KEY ISSUE HOT FIX

Hey, WWE 2K players, we have a hotfix for you that improves stability of Create a Superstar when using a large number of original creations with custom portraits.

GENERAL

Addresses reported concerns of instability resulting from players applying 35 or more custom image renders to original superstars in Create a Superstar.

Improves a reported concern that online instability may occur when one or more users has empty custom portraits.

Addresses a reported concern of an issue that may occur when a player accepts an online game invite while WWE 2K22 is in a suspended state.