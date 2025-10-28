WWE 2K25 Update Fixes Nikki Bella’s Character Model After Fan Complaints

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella raised concerns about her character model in the WWE 2K25 video game, which was included in a DLC pack. Both Brie and Nikki Bella expressed their opinion that the model looked “ugly.”

The latest patch for WWE 2K25, version 1.27, has addressed this issue by providing an updated character model for Nikki Bella. This update follows her addition to The Island mode in the Attitude Era Superstars Pack, released in September. That pack features other wrestlers, including D’Lo Brown, The New Age Outlaws, Victoria, and Mark Henry. Goldberg was also added to the Island mode in this DLC.

In addition, the game will have one final DLC pack, titled the Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack, set to release on November 12th. This pack will include Jesse Ventura, Paul Orndorff, Tito Santana, Junkyard Dog, and Sid Justice.

WWE 2K25 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch 2.