WWE 2K26 Officially Confirmed

The next entry in the long-running WWE video game franchise is officially on the way. Take-Two Interactive confirmed the development of WWE 2K26 during its quarterly earnings call on Friday, May 16.

As part of the financial briefing, Take-Two Interactive—the parent company of 2K Sports—released an updated schedule of upcoming game titles. Among the notable reveals was the confirmation that WWE 2K26 is now actively in development, continuing the momentum of recent entries in the popular series.

While no specific details regarding gameplay mechanics, roster updates, or new features were disclosed during the call, the report did confirm a planned release window in the 2026 calendar year. The confirmation comes as no surprise to fans, given the annual nature of the WWE 2K series and the continued commercial success of its recent iterations.

The latest installment, WWE 2K24, received generally positive reviews and featured a star-studded roster, updated gameplay systems, and enhanced creation suites—setting high expectations for its successor.

More details about WWE 2K26 are expected to emerge in the coming months, including a trailer, cover reveal, and a breakdown of new modes and features as the release window approaches.

