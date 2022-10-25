WWE issued the following to PWMania.com:

WWE® Accelerates the Reporting of Third Quarter 2022 Results

10/25/2022

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its third quarter 2022 conference call has been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET, from the previously announced time of Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET, due to a scheduling issue in connection with the upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live webcast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 5826559). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on November 2, 2022 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.