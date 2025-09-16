WWE Adds William Regal & Finn Balor To Tonight’s WWE NXT Homecoming

Add two more appearances for tonight’s NXT Homecoming show.

WWE announced several updates in a row, separated by a few minutes each with no indication how many were coming.

And boy did they keep coming.

In addition to the previously announced appearances added to tonight’s show, which includes Bobby Roode, Bianca Belair and WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn, two more big ones have been made.

Now joining the jam-packed lineup for the September 16 episode of WWE NXT Homecoming at 8/7c on The CW Network tonight from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. are former WWE NXT General Manager William Regal, as well as The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor.

