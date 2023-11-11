WWE Advertising Sheamus’ Return For Survivor Series “Go-Home” Episode Of SmackDown

It looks like “The Celtic Warrior” is on the comeback trail.

WWE has begun advertising Sheamus for upcoming shows later this month and next month.

On Friday, the longtime WWE veteran and member of The Brawling Brutes along with Ridge Holland and Butch was announced for three blue brand events, as he is now penciled in for WWE Friday Night SmackDown on November 24, the night before WWE Survivor Series 2023, as well as on December 8 and December 15.

Check out the listings at the official WWE website advertising Sheamus’ return here, here and here.