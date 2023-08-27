WWE & AEW Attendance Figures For This Week’s TV Shows

A lot of wrestling fans bought tickets to WWE and AEW shows this past week.

Wrestle Tix has compiled a list of the attendance figures for the three main WWE and AEW shows that took place this week.

Featured below is a look at the attendance figures for this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw, AEW Dynamite & Collision, and WWE Friday Night SmackDown shows.

WWE & AEW ATTENDANCE FIGURES

WWE Raw on 8/21 – Centre Videotron in Quebec City, QC, Canada – 10,867 sold

AEW Dynamite/Collision 8/23 – Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia – 5,343 sold

WWE SmackDown 8/25 – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY – 9,335 sold