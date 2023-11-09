WWE & AEW Plagiarism Lawsuit Dismissed

A lawsuit filed against WWE and AEW in the United States District Court, Northern District of Ohio, Youngstown by Anthony Duane Wilson, which accused each promotion of “plagiarism, market damages, product damages, personal damages and financial damages,” has been dismissed.

Judge Benita Y. Pearson dismissed the case, claiming that the defendant had not been served within 90 days of the lawsuit being filmed back in August.

While the actual specifics of the lawsuit were never explained in the original filing which was mostly hand-written, Wilson alleged that “WWE, its contractors, and employees have on multiple dates used my creative works without permission, infringing on my wrestling gimmicks, names, slogans and likeness.”

Additionally, Wilson claimed he was going to launch his own pro wrestling promotion with “members of the Bullet Club to join me in the venture of starting my company.” However, without breaking down the specifics, he alleged, “They stole the plans from me and my social media pages and cut me out without giving credit or the portion I am entitled to as the creator.”

Wilson was seeking $250,000,000 in damages for the lawsuit, which also saw him claim the situation caused him “market damages, product damages, personal damages, financial damages.”

He stated the following in the lawsuit filing:

“WWE an (sic) AEW are still using infringing works of mine, claiming they created these things and are not crediting me or paying for them, Many of which are not for sale. This will follow me my entire career. This has cost me work outside of professional wrestling and inside professional wrestling. These things have cost me fans an (sic) income. Several of these infringements were done maliciously to damage my reputation an (sic) career, attempting to embarrass me or waste my time. I’m a writer an (sic) professional wrestler, my creative works are my livelihood (sic). From my research, I was informed if you cut out an original partner or the creator control of the company belongs to the exiled party. I’m seeking control of AEW an (sic) removal of stolen works, a public apology an (sic) a financial settlement for damages, my works an (sic) career will see until I retire. WWE Board Chair, WWE Stock for freelance work an (sic) business tactics of mine. Return all ships and plunder.”

It’s worth noting that the dismissal was without prejudice, which from a legal standpoint means he could re-file and attempt to move the case forward in the future.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)