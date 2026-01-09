WWE And Fanatics Reveal Details For WWE World At WrestleMania 42

WWE, Fanatics, and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) have announced the return of WWE World at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas this April.

The five-day interactive fan experience will take place from Thursday, April 16th, to Monday, April 20th, at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall.

Tickets for WWE World will go on sale on Friday, January 16th, at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT. There will also be a pre-sale access period starting on Wednesday, January 14th, at the same time.

Previous WWE World ticket purchasers and WrestleMania 42 ticket holders can access an exclusive pre-sale by visiting the WWE World website beginning January 14th at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT. Additional information can be found on the event’s website.

Tickets for WrestleMania 42, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, are still available.

Fans can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com.