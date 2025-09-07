WWE Announcer Pays Tribute To John Cena After His Final SmackDown Appearance

As seen during the September 5, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown in Chicago, John Cena made his final appearance for the brand, bringing his storied journey on the “blue brand” full circle.

Following the emotional moment, SmackDown ring announcer Mark Nash took to social media to reflect on the honor of introducing Cena during his farewell run.

“Thank you @johncena for this once in a lifetime opportunity,” Nash wrote. “I’ve been in the ring to introduce World Title Fights in boxing, but this is easily one of the most memorable & iconic introductions that I will carry with me forever. The past couple of months having the privilege of introducing The Greatest of All Time, The Never Seen Seventeen on Friday Night Smackdown has truly been an honor! Thank you. #farewelltour #youcantseeme #smackdown #wwe”

Cena, who debuted on SmackDown in the very same building back in 2002, received a thunderous ovation from the Chicago crowd during what was billed as his last appearance for the brand.

His farewell tour continues with several more stops before his final match, currently scheduled for December’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C.