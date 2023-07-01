WWE Announces 18,885 Fans Inside O2 Arena In London For Money In The Bank

WWE had a packed house for this year’s Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event.

Michael Cole announced at the top of the show at WWE Money In The Bank 2023 on Saturday afternoon that the show included a sold out jam-packed house inside the O2 Arena in London, England.

Cole announced 18,885 fans in attendance for the show, which likely saw 18,885 men and women go hoarse after screaming at the top of their lungs for several hours straight, as it was a loud and passionate crowd on Saturday.