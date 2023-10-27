WWE issued the following:
WWE® ANNOUNCES 27 LIVE EVENTS FOR 2024
Tickets On Sale Friday, November 3
STAMFORD, Conn., October 27, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 27 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. local. The schedule includes:
Friday, Jan. 5
Vancouver
Friday Night SmackDown
Rogers Arena
Saturday, Jan. 6
Spokane, Wash.
SuperShow
Spokane Arena
Sunday, Jan. 7
Wenatchee, Wash.
SuperShow
Town Toyota Center
Monday, Jan. 8
Portland, Ore.
Monday Night RAW
Moda Center
Friday, Jan. 12
Lincoln, Neb,
Friday Night SmackDown
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Saturday, Jan. 13
Las Cruces, N.M.
SuperShow
Pan American Center
Sunday, Jan. 14
Rio Rancho, N.M.
SuperShow
Rio Rancho Event Center
Monday, Jan. 15
North Little Rock, Ark.
Monday Night RAW
Simmons Bank Arena
Friday, Jan. 19
Atlanta
Friday Night SmackDown
State Farm Arena
Saturday, Jan. 20
Montgomery, Ala.
SuperShow
Garrett Coliseum
Sunday, Jan. 21
Jackson, Miss.
SuperShow
Mississippi State Fair Coliseum
Monday, Jan. 22
New Orleans
Monday Night RAW
Smoothie King Center
Friday, Jan. 26
Miami
Friday Night SmackDown
Kaseya Center
Friday, Feb. 2
Birmingham, Ala.
Friday Night SmackDown
Legacy Arena
Saturday, Feb. 3
Knoxville, Tenn.
Road to WrestleMania
Knoxville Civic Coliseum
Monday, Feb. 5
St. Louis
Monday Night RAW
Enterprise Center
Friday, Feb. 9
Charlotte, N.C.
Friday Night SmackDown
Spectrum Center
Monday, Feb. 12
Lexington, Ky.
Monday Night RAW
Rupp Arena
Friday, Feb. 16
Salt Lake City
Friday Night SmackDown
Delta Center
Saturday, Feb. 17
Oakland, Calif.
Road to WrestleMania
Oakland Arena
Sunday, Feb. 18
Fresno, Calif.
Road to WrestleMania
Save Mart Center
Monday, Feb. 19
Anaheim, Calif.
Monday Night RAW
Honda Center
Monday, Feb. 26
San Jose, Calif.
Monday Night RAW
SAP Center
Friday, March 1
Glendale, Ariz.
Friday Night SmackDown
Desert Diamond Arena
Monday, March 4
San Antonio
Monday Night RAW
Frost Bank Center
Wednesday, March 8
Dallas
Friday Night SmackDown
American Airlines Center
Wednesday, March 22
Milwaukee
Friday Night SmackDown
Fiserv Forum
