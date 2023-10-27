WWE issued the following:

WWE® ANNOUNCES 27 LIVE EVENTS FOR 2024

Tickets On Sale Friday, November 3

STAMFORD, Conn., October 27, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 27 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. local. The schedule includes:

Friday, Jan. 5

Vancouver

Friday Night SmackDown

Rogers Arena

Saturday, Jan. 6

Spokane, Wash.

SuperShow

Spokane Arena

Sunday, Jan. 7

Wenatchee, Wash.

SuperShow

Town Toyota Center

Monday, Jan. 8

Portland, Ore.

Monday Night RAW

Moda Center

Friday, Jan. 12

Lincoln, Neb,

Friday Night SmackDown

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Saturday, Jan. 13

Las Cruces, N.M.

SuperShow

Pan American Center

Sunday, Jan. 14

Rio Rancho, N.M.

SuperShow

Rio Rancho Event Center

Monday, Jan. 15

North Little Rock, Ark.

Monday Night RAW

Simmons Bank Arena

Friday, Jan. 19

Atlanta

Friday Night SmackDown

State Farm Arena

Saturday, Jan. 20

Montgomery, Ala.

SuperShow

Garrett Coliseum

Sunday, Jan. 21

Jackson, Miss.

SuperShow

Mississippi State Fair Coliseum

Monday, Jan. 22

New Orleans

Monday Night RAW

Smoothie King Center

Friday, Jan. 26

Miami

Friday Night SmackDown

Kaseya Center

Friday, Feb. 2

Birmingham, Ala.

Friday Night SmackDown

Legacy Arena

Saturday, Feb. 3

Knoxville, Tenn.

Road to WrestleMania

Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Monday, Feb. 5

St. Louis

Monday Night RAW

Enterprise Center

Friday, Feb. 9

Charlotte, N.C.

Friday Night SmackDown

Spectrum Center

Monday, Feb. 12

Lexington, Ky.

Monday Night RAW

Rupp Arena

Friday, Feb. 16

Salt Lake City

Friday Night SmackDown

Delta Center

Saturday, Feb. 17

Oakland, Calif.

Road to WrestleMania

Oakland Arena

Sunday, Feb. 18

Fresno, Calif.

Road to WrestleMania

Save Mart Center

Monday, Feb. 19

Anaheim, Calif.

Monday Night RAW

Honda Center

Monday, Feb. 26

San Jose, Calif.

Monday Night RAW

SAP Center

Friday, March 1

Glendale, Ariz.

Friday Night SmackDown

Desert Diamond Arena

Monday, March 4

San Antonio

Monday Night RAW

Frost Bank Center

Wednesday, March 8

Dallas

Friday Night SmackDown

American Airlines Center

Wednesday, March 22

Milwaukee

Friday Night SmackDown

Fiserv Forum

About WWE

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.