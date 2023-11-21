WWE Announces Another Match For Next Week’s RAW

Two matches are now official for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a challenge was issued for a big singles match for next week’s show.

Confirmed for the post-Survivor Series installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand television program next Monday night is “Big” Bronson Reed vs. Ivar of The Viking Raiders.

The match was announced in the form of a vignette that featured Ivar and Valhalla issuing a challenge to “Big” Bronson Reed for next week. The commentary duo of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett would later confirm the bout.

Previously announced for next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show is a Tag-Team Turmoil bout to determine the number one contenders to the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships.

Scheduled for the Tag-Team Turmoil No. 1 Contenders match next Monday night are the teams of DIY, Imperium, The Creed Brothers, The New Day, Alpha Academy and Indus Sher.

