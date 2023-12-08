WWE Announces Cody Rhodes For Tonight’s SmackDown

The lineup for tonight’s Tribute To The Troops edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown continues to get bigger.

Ahead of tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, the company has announced that “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will be appearing.

Previously announced for the show this evening is Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar in first-round U.S. title contender tournament matches, as well as an appearance by CM Punk.

