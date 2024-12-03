WWE Announces Gigi Dolin Will Be In Action Tonight On NXT On CW

Gigi Dolin will be in action tonight.
Ahead of the WWE NXT Deadline 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, it has been announced that following her return on last week’s show, Gigi Dolin will be in action against an opponent yet-to-be named on tonight’s show.
Also scheduled for the December 3 episode of NXT on CW this evening:
* Karmen Petrovic vs. Nikkita Lyons
* X-Pac and Eric Bischoff will appear live
* NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Battle Royal
* Women’s Last Chance Fatal Four-Way Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan
* Men’s Last Chance Fatal Four-Way Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King vs. Axiom vs. Cedric Alexander
