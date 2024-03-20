WWE Announces Matches For Next Week’s NXT

The lineup is already taking shape for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., the build to the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 premium live event during WrestleMania XL continued.

Announced for next Tuesday night’s WWE NXT show is The Wolf Dogs vs. Alpha Academy in a Stand & Deliver title eliminator, Jazmyn Nyx vs. Thea Hail, Shawn Spears vs. Dijak and Duke Hudson vs. Josh Briggs.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.