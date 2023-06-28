WWE Announces Matches For Next Week’s NXT On USA

You can officially pencil in some matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During week two of WWE NXT Gold Rush on Tuesday night, multiple matches were made official for next week’s show.

It was revealed during the show that Roxanne Perez will go one-on-one with Blair Davenport next Tuesday night on NXT on USA.

Also announced was Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate, The Creed Brothers vs. The Diyad in a “Loser Leaves Town” match, as well as Eddy Thorpe, with Gable Steveson in his corner, against Damon Kemp in a Raw Underground showdown.

