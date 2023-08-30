WWE Announces More Big Matches For Next Week’s NXT

You can officially pencil in more matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On this week’s post-Heatwave 2023 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program, several matches were made official for next Tuesday night’s show.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 9/5 episode of NXT on USA from Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT PREVIEW (9/5/2023)

* Tyler Bate to call out Dabba-Kato* The return of Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo* Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner in No DQ match* Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Kiana James (NXT Women’s Title)* Dragon Lee vs. Mustafa Ali with Dominik Mysterio as referee (North American Title Eliminator)

