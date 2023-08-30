WWE Announces More Big Matches For Next Week’s NXT

By
Matt Boone
-

You can officially pencil in more matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On this week’s post-Heatwave 2023 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program, several matches were made official for next Tuesday night’s show.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 9/5 episode of NXT on USA from Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT PREVIEW (9/5/2023)

* Tyler Bate to call out Dabba-Kato
* The return of Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo
* Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner in No DQ match
* Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Kiana James (NXT Women’s Title)
* Dragon Lee vs. Mustafa Ali with Dominik Mysterio as referee (North American Title Eliminator)

Make sure to join us here for live WWE NXT results coverage every Tuesday night.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR