WWE Announces New Match For 12/19 Episode Of Monday Night Raw

You can officially pencil in a new match for this coming week’s WWE Monday Night Raw.

On Sunday, a tag-team match pitting Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day faction will team up for a two-on-two showdown against The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) was announced for the December 19, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.

“Just heard the news,” Priest wrote of the bout. “Tomorrow night, the Profits get cooked by #TheJudgmentDay ⚖️ #WWERaw.”

The updated lineup for this week’s three-hour WWE on USA program looks as follows:

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW (12/19/2022)

* The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a Winner Takes All ladder match* Bayley vs. Becky Lynch* Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) vs. Street Profits

