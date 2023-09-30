WWE Announces New Matches For Fastlane 2023

You can officially pencil in some new matches for the next WWE premium live event.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the company announced some new matches for the upcoming WWE Fastlane 2023 pay-per-view next month.

Added to the lineup for the WWE Fastlane 2023 PLE in Indianapolis, IN. on October 7 is LWO vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits, as well as IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Finally, LA Knight has joined John Cena as his tag-team partner to take on The Bloodline duo of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

