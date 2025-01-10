WWE Announces New Segment For 1/10 Episode Of SmackDown In Portland, OR.

WWE has announced a new segment for tonight’s SmackDown.

Heading into the January 10, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, the company issued the following announcement via WWE.com:

New WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton to address the WWE Universe

After cashing in her Money in the Bank contract and defeating Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton is set to address the WWE Universe for the first time as WWE Women’s Champion.Do not be late for Tiffy Time, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on USA.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship.