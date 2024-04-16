WWE Announces Opening Match For Tonight’s NXT

The opening match for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT has been announced.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT on USA Network show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, the company has announced which match will kick things off.

Starting off the in-ring action on the April 16, 2024 episode of WWE NXT tonight at 8/7c on USA Network will be Dijak vs. Noam Dar in one-on-one action.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice, Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde, Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes in a Steel Cage match, Tatum Paxley vs. Thea Hail, Tony D’Angelo returns, as well as Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.