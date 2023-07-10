WWE Announces U.K. Return For October With Shows In England & Scotland

The United Kingdom received some good news from the world of WWE this week.

WWE has announced that the company will be returning to the U.K. market in October for a WWE Sunday Stunner special event at the OVO Arena in London, England.

Additionally, the company will be running shows in Nottingham, England and Glasgow, Scotland.

The company issued the following announcement with all of the details.

WWE Live returns to the U.K. this October

WWE Live returns to the U.K. this October with WWE Sunday Stunner at London’s OVO Arena on Sunday, Oct. 29, before heading to Nottingham, England, on Monday, Oct. 30, and Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday, Oct. 31!Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including The Usos, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Asuka, The Street Profits and many more*.Tickets for WWE Live are available this Friday, July 14, with an exclusive presale beginning this Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m. BST, so click here to register now.