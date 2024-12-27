WWE Announces Upcoming Television Event At Madison Square Garden

On Thursday, WWE delivered its biggest house show of the year at Madison Square Garden in New York City, showcasing a stacked card. Now, the company has officially announced its return to the iconic venue.

In the opening match, LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar to kick off the night. The main event featured WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER successfully defending his title against Damian Priest in a steel cage match. Other highlights included Bron Breakker retaining the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn in a thrilling 2-out-of-3 falls match, CM Punk defeating Ludwig Kaiser, and Liv Morgan retaining the Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY.

WWE has confirmed that it will return to Madison Square Garden on March 10th for a live episode of Raw. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public on January 10th. This marks WWE’s first TV broadcast at MSG since the June episode of SmackDown earlier this year.

Fans can look forward to another unforgettable night as WWE brings its flagship show back to one of its most legendary arenas.