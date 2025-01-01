WWE Announces Winners Of NXT Year-End Awards

During last night’s New Year’s Eve episode of WWE NXT, the company revealed the winners of their annual year-end awards.
You can check out the list of winners below:
– Match of the Year: Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak (Stand & Deliver)
– Moment of the Year: Joe Hendry arrives in NXT
– Tag Team of the Year: WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazier and Axiom)
– Female Superstar of the Year: WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez
– Male Superstar of the Year: “The Ruler of NXT’ Oba Femi
– PLE of the Year: Stand & Deliver
An instant classic.
@Obaofwwe vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak at #NXTStandAndDeliver is the 2024 #WWENXT Match of the Year! pic.twitter.com/8z25DYx89g
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 1, 2025
SAY HIS NAME AND HE APPEARS 🗣️@joehendry’s NXT debut was THE 2024 #WWENXT Moment of the Year! pic.twitter.com/bWI5VRp8KQ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 1, 2025
Fraxiom is fine! 🙌
@Axiom_WWE & @WWEFrazer are your 2024 #WWENXT Tag Team of the Year! pic.twitter.com/r5PkOMpSNo
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 1, 2025
What a year for The Prodigy!
@roxanne_wwe is your 2024 #WWENXT Female Superstar of the Year! pic.twitter.com/ow9wn8Uz8x
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 1, 2025
The Ruler reigns 😤
@Obaofwwe is your 2024 #WWENXT Male Superstar of the Year! pic.twitter.com/uzgRdTtTsZ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 1, 2025
The #WWENXT Universe has spoken!
#NXTStandAndDeliver was the Best #WWENXT PLE of 2024! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TWND0Aqbtu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 1, 2025