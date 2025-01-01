WWE Announces Winners Of NXT Year-End Awards

By
James Hetfield
-

During last night’s New Year’s Eve episode of WWE NXT, the company revealed the winners of their annual year-end awards.

You can check out the list of winners below:

– Match of the Year: Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak (Stand & Deliver)

– Moment of the Year: Joe Hendry arrives in NXT

– Tag Team of the Year: WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazier and Axiom)

– Female Superstar of the Year: WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez

– Male Superstar of the Year: “The Ruler of NXT’ Oba Femi

– PLE of the Year: Stand & Deliver

 

