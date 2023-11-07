WWE Announces Women’s World Title Match For Survivor Series

“Mami” has her next challenger.

A high stakes battle royal was held on the post-Crown Jewel episode of WWE Monday Night Raw this week to determine the next challenger for WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

In the end, it was Zoey Stark who emerged victorious in the battle royal on the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program, which emanated from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. this week.

As a result, Zoey Stark will now move on to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 is scheduled to take place on November 25 from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill.