WWE Announces WrestleMania 42 Theme Song By Nickelback

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently announced on his official Twitter (X) account that WrestleMania 42, set to take place over two nights this April, will feature Nickelback’s new song “Bones For the Crows” as the official theme song.

Triple H wrote, “They’ve rocked with us for over 20 years, and their new song will soundtrack the Grandest Stage of Them All. @Nickelback’s “Bones For The Crows” is an official #WrestleMania theme song.”

It is noteworthy that Triple H uses the word “an” instead of “the” in his post, as WrestleMania has traditionally featured more than one theme song. For instance, WrestleMania 41 included both “Timeless” by The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, and “Fein” by Travis Scott featuring Playboi Carti as its theme songs. The Weeknd has contributed a theme song for WrestleMania for six consecutive years, continuing through last year.

“Bones For the Crows” is a track from Nickelback’s upcoming album. The band has previously collaborated with WWE; their 2009 song “Burn It to the Ground” served as the theme song for RAW from 2009 to 2012. Additionally, WWE has utilized several Nickelback tracks in various contexts over the years.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.